Search for Wigan crook who breached his jail release licence

A Wigan criminal is wanted on recall to prison.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:58 am

Mark Winstanley is said to have breached the conditions of his licence after being freed from a jail sentence.

Anyone with information about the 30-year-old's whereabouts should call 0161 856 3622.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

