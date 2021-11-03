Search for Wigan crook who breached his jail release licence
A Wigan criminal is wanted on recall to prison.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:58 am
Mark Winstanley is said to have breached the conditions of his licence after being freed from a jail sentence.
Anyone with information about the 30-year-old's whereabouts should call 0161 856 3622.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.