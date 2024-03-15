Sentence date set for Wigan man who admits trying to engage in sex conversations with schoolboys
A Wigan 31-year-old has admitted to twice trying to engage in sexual communications with schoolboys.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reece Wilcock, of Slag Lane, Lowton, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to two charges of attempting to gain sexual gratification from conversations with a 13-year-old and 14-year-old in May and June last year.
He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on April 3.