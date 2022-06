Ross Belshaw, 28, of East Mount, Orrell, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the assault of Deborah Belshaw and the assault by beating of Philip Heaton and Brendan Turton as well as causing £200 damage to Ms Belshaw's door.

All the offences took place on March 11 but the court heard that Belshaw then breached the police bail that had been imposed on him by banging on Ms Belshaw's front door on June 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Belshaw made four admissions to the court

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports until July 11 when the bench will hand down its punishments.