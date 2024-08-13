Sentence pending: Wigan man admits to making violent threats
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man has admitted sending threatening messages to a woman, damaging her home and threatening violence.
Thomas Hope, 36, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, pleaded guilty to harassment which put the woman in fear of violence between July 1 and August 5.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 23.