Sentencing date finally set for Wigan mum whose children truanted SIX YEARS ago

A Wigan mum is finally to be sentenced after being convicted of failing to stop her children's truanting six years ago.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Amanda Roe, 42, of Golborne High Street, had denied neglecting to ensure the boy and girl attend Golborne St Thomas's Primary School regularly in the spring term of 2017 but was found guilty by magistrates after a trial.

Only now though is she to learn her fate.

The children's truancy took place in the spring term of 2017
A sentencing hearing has been fixed for July 21.