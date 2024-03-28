Sentencing date for Wigan man who attacked two relatives
A 64-year-old man is awaiting his fate after being convicted of attacking and threatening family members.
Frank Jenkinson, of Holly Road, Golborne, had denied assaulting Barbara Jenkinson by beating and making menacing phone calls to Michelle Jenkinson on May 7 last year, but after a trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court he was found guilty on both counts.
He was released on conditional bail pending sentence by Wigan justices on April 19.