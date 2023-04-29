News you can trust since 1853
Sentencing date set after a young Wigan man admits to a £5,500 benefit fiddle

A Wigan 23-year-old is awaiting his fate after admitting to a £5,500 benefit fiddle.

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Ryan Cleworth, of Thomas Street, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to four charges of receiving credits to which he was not entitled between 2019 and 2021 and then failing to take steps to cancel those payments, knowing he didn't deserve them.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan magistrates on May 17.

Cleworth pleaded guilty to four charges of receiving credits to which he was not entitledCleworth pleaded guilty to four charges of receiving credits to which he was not entitled
