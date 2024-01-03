Sentencing date set for Leigh man who admitted keeping thousands of pounds in benefits to which he wasn't entitled
A Leigh man is awaiting his fate after admitting that he kept more than £4,600 in benefits to which he wasn't entitled.
Gary Iddon, 36, of Bowden Green Drive, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to four charges of dishonestly failing to pay back wrongfully paid credits between 2019 and 2021.
He will be sentenced on January 17.