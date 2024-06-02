Sentencing of a Wigan child molester has been delayed
A Wigan man who admitted to molesting a schoolgirl and drug-driving has seen his sentencing hearing postponed.
Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on April 10 and also to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.
He had been remanded in custody for sentencing by a judge at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, but this hearing has been twice adjourned now and a new date of June 17 has been set.