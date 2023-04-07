News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
34 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
15 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
16 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children

Sentencing of a Wigan man for a vicious assault and drug production is delayed

Sentencing of a Wigan 29-year-old for an horrific attack on a woman and other offences has been delayed for more than two months.

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing this month after admitting that he launched a vicious attack, produced cannabis and breached bail.

Read More
Wigan borough residents speak of their terror of drug gangs ruling their local s...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the hearing has been postponed until June 16.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

As far as the assault is concerned Dawber had been charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26 last year.

The drug charge relates to an incident a day later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Until the new sentencing date Dawber has again been remanded on bail, conditional that he resides at the Rivington Drive address, does not go within two miles of a named home on Wigan Road, Wigan, and is subject to an electronically-tagged curfew that confines him to home between 7pm and 7am.