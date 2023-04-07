Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing this month after admitting that he launched a vicious attack, produced cannabis and breached bail.

But the hearing has been postponed until June 16.

Bolton Crown Court

As far as the assault is concerned Dawber had been charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26 last year.

The drug charge relates to an incident a day later.

