Sentencing of a Wigan man for a vicious assault and drug production is delayed
Sentencing of a Wigan 29-year-old for an horrific attack on a woman and other offences has been delayed for more than two months.
Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing this month after admitting that he launched a vicious attack, produced cannabis and breached bail.
But the hearing has been postponed until June 16.
As far as the assault is concerned Dawber had been charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26 last year.
The drug charge relates to an incident a day later.
Until the new sentencing date Dawber has again been remanded on bail, conditional that he resides at the Rivington Drive address, does not go within two miles of a named home on Wigan Road, Wigan, and is subject to an electronically-tagged curfew that confines him to home between 7pm and 7am.