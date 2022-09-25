Sentencing of Wigan dangerous driver delayed because he's caught Covid
The sentencing of a Wigan motorist for dangerous driving and other offences has been adjourned because he has Covid-19.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:55 am
Derek McGlagan, 48, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, had been due to learn his fate from a Bolton Crown Court judge on Wednesday September 21 after admitting to the motoring offence, failing to provide a urine sample to police and stealing a £313 bottle of whisky at Tebay on February 14.
But due to his illness the hearing was postponed until October 12.