News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sentencing of Wigan dangerous driver delayed because he's caught Covid

The sentencing of a Wigan motorist for dangerous driving and other offences has been adjourned because he has Covid-19.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:55 am

Derek McGlagan, 48, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, had been due to learn his fate from a Bolton Crown Court judge on Wednesday September 21 after admitting to the motoring offence, failing to provide a urine sample to police and stealing a £313 bottle of whisky at Tebay on February 14.

Read More

Read More
Stolen steamrollers recovered in Wigan

But due to his illness the hearing was postponed until October 12.

McGlagan tested positive for coronavirus