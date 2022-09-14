Sentencing of Wigan dangerous driver is postponed
Sentencing of a Wigan man for several motoring offences including dangerous driving has been delayed for a month.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Nathan Modlinsky, 27, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a BMW 320 on March 11 which was driven dangerously on Higher Green Lane and Lower Green Lane, Astley, failed to stop for police and was driving without a licence or insurance.
He had been due to be sentence by a Bolton Crown Court judge this month.