Sentencing of Wigan driver for serious motoring offences is delayed
A Wigan motorist who has admitted to three serious driving offences will have to wait another month until he learns his fate.
By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 8:27am
Jamie Smith, 33, of Atherton Road in Hindley, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court this month for two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
But it was first delayed by a day and has now been moved in the schedules to March 24.
He had pleaded guilty to all three charges at earlier hearings.