Lee Standen, 41, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had been due to face a jury at Bolton Crown Court this month, but the 10-day hearing has now been postponed until October 16 because a jury was not available.

At the conclusion of the trial six men will be sentenced for drug offences.

Six men are awaiting sentence for drug peddling crimes at the end of Standen's trial

They are Nathan Hart, 32, of Warrington Road, Abram; Dean Smallwood, 42, of Land Gate Lane, Bryn; Jamie Kenny, 32, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram; Daryl Golding, 36, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, Sam Causer, 32, of Egerton Street, Abram; and Leon Kenny, 31, of Warrington Road in Abram.