Sentencing of Wigan drug gang delayed for eight months as co-accused's trial is held up
The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing pharmaceuticals has been delayed until the autumn.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lee Standen, 41, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had been due to face a jury at Bolton Crown Court this month, but the 10-day hearing has now been postponed until October 16 because a jury was not available.
At the conclusion of the trial six men will be sentenced for drug offences.
They are Nathan Hart, 32, of Warrington Road, Abram; Dean Smallwood, 42, of Land Gate Lane, Bryn; Jamie Kenny, 32, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram; Daryl Golding, 36, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, Sam Causer, 32, of Egerton Street, Abram; and Leon Kenny, 31, of Warrington Road in Abram.
All of them have previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to acquire or possess criminal property and conspiring to supply controlled drugs.