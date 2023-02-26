News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sentencing of Wigan drug gang delayed for eight months as co-accused's trial is held up

The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing pharmaceuticals has been delayed until the autumn.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lee Standen, 41, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had been due to face a jury at Bolton Crown Court this month, but the 10-day hearing has now been postponed until October 16 because a jury was not available.

Read More
Wigan man hoping to kick drug habit died after taking cocktail of medication and...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the conclusion of the trial six men will be sentenced for drug offences.

Six men are awaiting sentence for drug peddling crimes at the end of Standen's trial
Most Popular

They are Nathan Hart, 32, of Warrington Road, Abram; Dean Smallwood, 42, of Land Gate Lane, Bryn; Jamie Kenny, 32, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram; Daryl Golding, 36, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, Sam Causer, 32, of Egerton Street, Abram; and Leon Kenny, 31, of Warrington Road in Abram.

All of them have previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to acquire or possess criminal property and conspiring to supply controlled drugs.