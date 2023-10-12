News you can trust since 1853
Sentencing of Wigan man who admits to animal cruelty crimes has been postponed

The sentencing of a Wigan man who admits animal cruelty has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
David Farrimond, 46, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, entered guilty pleas to two neglect charges of a pet dog on a previous appearance before borough justices.

They involved causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to keep her in an hygienic and hazard-free environment.

David Farrimond entered guilty pleas to two pet dog neglect chargesDavid Farrimond entered guilty pleas to two pet dog neglect charges
The hearing was told that Farrimond did not ensure that the dog, called Bella, was provided with timely and appropriate veterinary care for the causes of its weight loss, an eye infection and/or a tumour between February 7 and 21 this year.

He was due to be sentenced earlier this month, but he will now learn his fate on October 19 before which time he remains on unconditional bail.