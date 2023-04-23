News you can trust since 1853
Sentencing of Wigan pervert for child sex offences is delayed by his illness

Sentencing of a vile Wigan paedophile, convicted of a litany of child sex abuse crimes plus an horrific physical assault, has been delayed because he is ill.

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Sean Johnson, 32, of Roundhouse Avenue, Aspull, was found guilty by a Bolton Crown Court jury of 27 offences committed against one girl between April 2018 and November 2019 when she was aged 12 to 14.

He had denied all the charges against him but his eight-day trial ended in a long series of guilty verdicts.

Johnson was said to be ill in hospital and so sentencing was delayed until JuneJohnson was said to be ill in hospital and so sentencing was delayed until June
He was convicted of two counts of assaulting a child under 13 by penetration; three counts of sexually assaulting an under-13; the attempted rape of a child under 13; two of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; 14 of sexual activity with a child; four of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one of inciting a child into sexual activity.

Johnson has also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of intending to cause a named male grievous bodily harm (the most serious assault charge after attempted murder) on July 25 last year.

He had been due to be sentenced this month, but the Bolton hearing was told that he was ill in prison and so he is now scheduled to learn his fate on June 5.