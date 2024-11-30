Police have appealed for help in tracing precious family heirlooms stolen in a Wigan house break-in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call, made on behalf of the distressed owner, urges anyone who knows of the whereabouts of two watches and several RAF pin badges, to get in touch.

The items, snatched during a burglary on Newark Road, Hindley, between 2.15pm and 6.30pm on Friday November 29, are said to be of great sentimental value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP pictures one of the stolen watches.

Do you recognise this watch? It was one of two, of great sentimental value, stolen along with RAF pin badges during a burglary in Newark Road, Hindley, on the afternoon or early evening of Friday November 29

The appeal published last night reads: “This evening, Neighbourhood Officers have attended a burglary in the Newark Road area of Hindley.

“Between 1415hrs and 1830hrs, whilst the occupant was out, an offender has gained entry and stole two very sentimental watches and a collection of RAF pins.

“If you have any information about this crime contact 101/GMP livechat quoting 2797-29112024. Alternately contact crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”