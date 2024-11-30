Sentimental value: watches and RAF pins stolen in Wigan home raid
The call, made on behalf of the distressed owner, urges anyone who knows of the whereabouts of two watches and several RAF pin badges, to get in touch.
The items, snatched during a burglary on Newark Road, Hindley, between 2.15pm and 6.30pm on Friday November 29, are said to be of great sentimental value.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP pictures one of the stolen watches.
The appeal published last night reads: “This evening, Neighbourhood Officers have attended a burglary in the Newark Road area of Hindley.
“Between 1415hrs and 1830hrs, whilst the occupant was out, an offender has gained entry and stole two very sentimental watches and a collection of RAF pins.
“If you have any information about this crime contact 101/GMP livechat quoting 2797-29112024. Alternately contact crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”