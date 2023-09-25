Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Fletcher, 35, from Atherton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to 12 counts of vehicle interference, seven thefts from vehicles and one of fraud by false representation.

The fraud charge related to the use of a bank card stolen from one of the vehicles to buy £98 worth of goods from Tesco.