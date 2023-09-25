Serial car crime menace is jailed for 32 weeks by Wigan justices
A woman who admitted to a car crime spree has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Gemma Fletcher, 35, from Atherton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to 12 counts of vehicle interference, seven thefts from vehicles and one of fraud by false representation.
The fraud charge related to the use of a bank card stolen from one of the vehicles to buy £98 worth of goods from Tesco.
As well as the custodial sentence, Fletcher was ordered to pay a total of £130 to four of her victims.