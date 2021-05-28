Serial criminal locked up for a year after thieving spree

Jack Mountford-Holding, 25, of Chesworth Close, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to five thefts - mainly of alcoholic spirits - from shops between March and May this year. They include snatching two bottles of vodka from Leigh’s Tesco, two bottles of Jack Daniels and two of vodka from Asda on separate occasions, two bottles of gin from Aldi and also some razor blades on another criminal expedition to Asda.

The hearing was told he had previously been given a suspended jail term and community order for another shoplifting spate which also included threatening two people and breaching an order to stay away from a store.

For the new crimes and the breaches Mountford-Holding was given a total of 52 weeks behind bars and he must also pay £128 to victim services. Magistrates told him that he had an “appalling record of offending.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police probe