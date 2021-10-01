Serial killer talk in Wigan by TV crime expert

The show will look at serial killers

Emma Kenny is one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and has presented more than 70 crime shows in the UK and USA, including Britain’s Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers and The Killer in My Family.

She has analysed some of the most heinous crimes ever committed, explored what makes a killer and looked at why some people can be born into seemingly normal families yet still choose a murderous path.

She is also well-known as a resident therapist and agony aunt on ITV’s This Morning, where she provides advice on a range of topic, and founded health and well-being app Appy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Kenny

Now, Emma is heading to Wigan’s DW Stadium with her show The Serial Killer Next Door.

The show, which takes place on Wednesday, November 17, is expected to sell out, as television shows, Netflix series and crime podcasts have helped many people become amateur sleuths.

While many will believe their natural intuition would alert them to the danger of a serial killer, Emma will look at how anyone could fall victim to them and how they use trust as a weapon.

She will take the audience on a journey looking at what ingredients can lead to body counts by killers like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Paul Knowles.

Emma will talk about what creates a serial killer and whether anything could have been done to prevent it.

Tickets cost £19, plus booking fee, and can be ordered at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wigan/DW-Stadium/The-Serial-Killer-Next-Door-/35910166/