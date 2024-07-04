A series of thefts from food stores has earned a Wigan borough shoplifter a suspended prison term.

Liam Doyle, 45, of Wareing Street, Tyldesley, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to stealing £100 worth of household goods from a Co-op in Warrington on January 3; £200 worth of meat from Lidl in Mosley Common on January 27; £70 of goods from a Co-op on January 29; a similar haul from the same shop on February 3; goods valued at £53 from a Co-op on February 20; and fresh meat and other produce, valued at £200 from an Asda Express on March 13.