Serial Wigan food thief spared jail but hit with compo bill
Liam Doyle, 45, of Wareing Street, Tyldesley, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to stealing £100 worth of household goods from a Co-op in Warrington on January 3; £200 worth of meat from Lidl in Mosley Common on January 27; £70 of goods from a Co-op on January 29; a similar haul from the same shop on February 3; goods valued at £53 from a Co-op on February 20; and fresh meat and other produce, valued at £200 from an Asda Express on March 13.
He was given a 16-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months. Doyle must also complete a drug rehab programme plus 35 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a total of just over £600 in compensation.