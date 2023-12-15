News you can trust since 1853
Serial Wigan shoplifter who targeted Tesco is put behind bars

A Wigan man who stole food from shops three times has been jailed for a total of 12 weeks.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Liam Harris, 31, of Field Street, Ince, pleaded guilty to taking food from a Tesco Express store in Bolton on October 3 and 13 and between November 3 and 7.

He also admitted handling stolen goods - jars of coffee and washing detergent - in Trafford on November 29.

Wigan magistrates believed the crimes were so serious that he should be sent to custody.