Serial Wigan shoplifter who targeted Tesco is put behind bars
A Wigan man who stole food from shops three times has been jailed for a total of 12 weeks.
Liam Harris, 31, of Field Street, Ince, pleaded guilty to taking food from a Tesco Express store in Bolton on October 3 and 13 and between November 3 and 7.
He also admitted handling stolen goods - jars of coffee and washing detergent - in Trafford on November 29.
Wigan magistrates believed the crimes were so serious that he should be sent to custody.