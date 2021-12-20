Serial Wigan thief to spend Christmas behind bars

Wigan and Leigh court

Shaun Atkins, 36, of Lancaster Road, Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to admit to five counts of theft in recent weeks.

On three of those occasions he targeted TK Maxx at Robin Park to steal grooming and aftershave items, on another six travel mugs were stolen from Costa Coffee and on another he took food stuffs from Tesco Express.

The value of the items stolen came to around £750.