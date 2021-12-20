Serial Wigan thief to spend Christmas behind bars
A serial shoplifter will be spending Christmas behind bars.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:36 am
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:38 am
Shaun Atkins, 36, of Lancaster Road, Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to admit to five counts of theft in recent weeks.
On three of those occasions he targeted TK Maxx at Robin Park to steal grooming and aftershave items, on another six travel mugs were stolen from Costa Coffee and on another he took food stuffs from Tesco Express.
The value of the items stolen came to around £750.
The bench give him a prison sentence totalling 21 weeks and ordered that he pay £128 in compensation.