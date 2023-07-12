News you can trust since 1853
Serious assault case will now only be heard in October next year

A Wigan man accused of a serious attack will only now be tried in another 15 months' time.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Kris Johnson, 40, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28 last year.

Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court. But due to a backlog of cases, there will only now be time to hear the evidence on October 22 2024.

There is going to be a long wait before the Kris Johnson serious assault case is resolved
Johnson is on conditional bail before then.