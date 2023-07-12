Serious assault case will now only be heard in October next year
A Wigan man accused of a serious attack will only now be tried in another 15 months' time.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Kris Johnson, 40, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28 last year.
Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court. But due to a backlog of cases, there will only now be time to hear the evidence on October 22 2024.