Serious stalking and court order breach charges made against Wigan 39-year-old

Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan 39-year-old accused of stalking and breaches of a restraining order.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Lloyd Mullock, of Sherwood Drive, Norley, appeared before borough magistrates to deny sending a named woman texts and Facebook messages and turning up at her home between October 7 and November 30 2022, that these constituted serious stalking causing alarm or distress and that they were in breach of a restraining order imposed by the courts in 2020.

A trial has been scheduled to take place at the same court on October 28. Mullock was bailed with conditions.