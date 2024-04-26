Serious stalking and court order breach charges made against Wigan 39-year-old
Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan 39-year-old accused of stalking and breaches of a restraining order.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lloyd Mullock, of Sherwood Drive, Norley, appeared before borough magistrates to deny sending a named woman texts and Facebook messages and turning up at her home between October 7 and November 30 2022, that these constituted serious stalking causing alarm or distress and that they were in breach of a restraining order imposed by the courts in 2020.
A trial has been scheduled to take place at the same court on October 28. Mullock was bailed with conditions.