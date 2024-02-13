News you can trust since 1853
Serious stalking charge brought against Wigan 43-year-old

A Wigan man is facing assault and serious stalking charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Craig Bithell, 43, of Crantock Road, Pemberton, stood before borough magistrates charged with stalking a named woman involving serious harm and distress between January 25 and February 7 this year by sending numerous text messages and emails and to assaulting the woman, causing her actual bodily harm on January 27.

He was released on conditional bail pending a hearing on January 9 next year before Manchester and Salford justices. No pleas have yet been entered.