Seven fugitives are arrested in Spain raids

The fugitives – all men – are wanted in the UK for various unrelated offences including supplying Class A and B drugs, supplying firearms, causing wounding with intent and conspiracy to rob.

The flurry of arrests were executed by the Spanish National Police with support from the NCA’s international liaison officer network, Interpol Manchester and UK police partners.

In late June one suspect, aged 45, was arrested in Estepona, southern Spain. He was wanted by the NCA in connection to a 40kg cocaine conspiracy.

Fugitives captured

In the early hours of July 4, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Marbella for allegedly causing wounding with intent.

He is wanted by Greater Manchester Police.

Another UK national wanted by West Midlands Police, was arrested on July 5 in Fuengirola, southern Spain, on suspicion of cocaine and firearms supply.

On July 6 two brothers aged 37 and 35, also wanted by GMP, for allegedly supplying cocaine were arrested in Alicante.

A day later a 36-year-old man wanted by Merseyside Police was arrested in Estepona for allegedly supplying firearms and Class A and B drugs.

On July 12, a 26-year old man wanted by Greater Manchester Police was arrested in Fuengirola in connection to affray with a machete.

The suspects remain in custody awaiting extradition proceedings.