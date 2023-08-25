News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Several Wigan borough parents fined for their children's truancy

A number of parents have been fined for their children's regular non-attendance at Wigan borough schools.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Lukas Zurik and Patricia Gaborova, of Phillips Street, Leigh, appeared before borough magistrates to admit that their son and daughter were persistently absent from Leigh CE Primary during the spring term this year.

Read More
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life

They were both fined and ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £268.

Several of the children whose parents were in court were truanting from Leigh CE Primary in the spring termSeveral of the children whose parents were in court were truanting from Leigh CE Primary in the spring term
Several of the children whose parents were in court were truanting from Leigh CE Primary in the spring term
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also appearing at court that day were Maria Gaborova and Michal Skaroupka of Glebe Street, Leigh, who also admitted to not seeing that their daughter regularly attended the same school.

Her fine, costs and surcharge bill came to £212.

Arshad Mehmood, of Vernon Street in Leigh, must pay out a total of £280 after admitting he didn't ensure his son's regular attendance at Astley St Mary's High School between January and March.

And Gemma Evans, of Warrington Road, Leigh, faces a £212 for her daughter's spring term truancy from Bedford High.