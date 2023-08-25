Lukas Zurik and Patricia Gaborova, of Phillips Street, Leigh, appeared before borough magistrates to admit that their son and daughter were persistently absent from Leigh CE Primary during the spring term this year.

They were both fined and ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £268.

Several of the children whose parents were in court were truanting from Leigh CE Primary in the spring term

Also appearing at court that day were Maria Gaborova and Michal Skaroupka of Glebe Street, Leigh, who also admitted to not seeing that their daughter regularly attended the same school.

Her fine, costs and surcharge bill came to £212.

Arshad Mehmood, of Vernon Street in Leigh, must pay out a total of £280 after admitting he didn't ensure his son's regular attendance at Astley St Mary's High School between January and March.