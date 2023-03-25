Several Wigan drivers ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after breaking the speed limit

Justices at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court have dealt with a number of people from the borough recently.

Philip Lloyd, 29, of Peter Street, Ashton, reached 101mph in a BMW as it travelled along the M62 between junctions 11 and 10 on July 10, when the speed limit was 70mph.

A number of Wigan drivers have been caught speeding

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £507 fine, £202 victim surcharge and £90 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Jennifer Martin, 43, of St Mary's Avenue, Billinge, was caught travelling at 75mph in the same area on July 6, but temporary restrictions at the time meant the speed limit was 40mph.

She pleaded guilty and was fined £1,154. She must also pay a £461 surcharge for victim services and £90 costs, and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Nigel Mulvanny, 60, of Gladden Hey Drive, Winstanley, was driving at 67mph on the M62 between junctions 12 and 11 on July 12, when the speed limit was 40mph.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £475, £190 victim surcharge and £90 costs, while his driving licence was also endorsed with six points.

David Horner, 34, of Rutland Road, Tyldesley, was travelling at 52mph on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Walkden on July 10, when the speed limit was 40mph.

