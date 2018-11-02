Sex crimes: Wigan man denies abuse of teen boys

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sex abuse against teenage boys.

John Andrew Carter, of Bolton Road in Aspull, appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week charged with five sex abuse charges and one count of supplying Diazepam to a child.

The 38-year-old has been accused of two counts of touching a 14-year-old boy, one count of touching a 13-year-old boy and the sexual touching of a 14-year-old boy in Lanzarote.

Carter has also been accused of having intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.

He appeared in front of Judge Clayson to enter his not guilty pleas. Following this, a pre-trial review was arranged for July 8 next year.

A five-day trial is set to take place on July 29.