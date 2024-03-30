Sex offences: Wigan teenager faces multiple rape charges
A Wigan teenager has appeared in court facing multiple rape charges against a woman and girl when he was just 15 years old.
The now 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons is accused of raping a girl of 13 in June 2021 and then of twice raping a woman aged over 16 on January 11 2022 as well as twice sexually assaulting her on that same day.
He has yet to enter any pleas and the case was adjourned until he appears before Manchester city magistrates on April 10, before which he has been released on unconditional bail.