Sex offender admits breaches
A sex offender awaits his fate after failing to notify authorities of a house move and that there was a child at the new address.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:17 pm
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:18 pm
Jordan Gould-Martin, 26, of Windsor Road, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to admit to the sexual harm prevention order breaches. A Bolton judge sentences him on June 30.
