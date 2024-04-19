Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham Young, 63, formerly of of Hesketh Meadow Lane, Lowton, received his sentence today (April 19) for the horrific crimes he committed against two teenaged girls.

The court heard how Young had targeted the youngsters after befriending those who were close to them and using highly sexualised language and innuendo when he saw them.

Graham Young has been described as a "dangerous, sexual predator" by police

The girls were groomed by Young, who pleaded guilty to 11 sex offences against the youngsters, including possession of Category A and B videos of a child, possession of Category A, B and C images, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and voyeurism.

DC Stephanie Goss of the Child Protection Unit in Wigan said: “We are pleased with today’s result, which has seen a dangerous, sexual predator removed from our streets. We hope that this allows the victims time to heal and come to terms with what they have been through at the hands of this man.

“As a force, we are committed to investigating any allegation of sexual abuse and we urge anyone who believes they have been a victim to get in touch with us. You will be believed, and you will be supported.

“If something doesn’t feel right, report it.”

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website, www.gmp.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

- Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

- Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]