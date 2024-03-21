Sexual assault: Wigan 36-year-old appears in court accused of groping a woman
A 36-year-old has denied groping a woman in Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Przemyslaw Wolny, of Darwen Drive, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to sexually touching a female over 16 without her consent on March 29 last year.
He was bailed unconditionally until May 24 when he makes another appearance before the same court.