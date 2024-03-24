Shamed: Wigan man admits to drunkenly causing a scene at hospital
A Wigan borough man has appeared in court charged with being drunk and disorderly at a hospital.
Christopher Ward, 43, of St Nicholas Road, Lowton, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour while drunk at Manchester Royal Infirmary on February 11.
Manchester city magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay a £26 surcharge.