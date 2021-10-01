Shevington man admits dealing cannabis
A Wigan man has finally admitted to cannabis dealing.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:55 pm
Stephen Bailey, 32, of Dixon Avenue, Shevington, had denied peddling the class B drug when standing before borough magistrates, but on his latest appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge he changed his plea to the charge supplying the substance between September and November 2018. He will be charged on October 11.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.