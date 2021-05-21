Shock and disgust after dead birds found at Wigan beauty spot

The gruesome discovery of the two dead pheasants on a bench in Borsdane Wood in Hindley sparked disgust and anger among residents and wildlife enthusiasts online.

The Borsdane Friends Group on Facebook posted that the birds were found close to a bandstand

The photo posted on social media showing the two pheasants left on a bench

The bodies were moved to a bin.

Wigan Council expressed sadness and disappointment that someone had killed the two pheasants and said animal cruelty incidents against wildlife would not be tolerated.

The town hall said such matters should always be reported to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and urged anyone with information to come forward and share what they know with the authorities.

Penny McGinty, assistant director for corporate contracts and assets at Wigan Council, said: “We’re extremely proud of our open spaces, parks and greenheart and the welfare of surrounding wildlife is important to us.

“We’re saddened by the reports we have received of two dead pheasants in Borsdane Wood.

“This type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and anybody who witnesses such acts should report them to the police as soon as possible.

“We will continue to work with residents and our partners to ensure our wildlife is protected and urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”

The social media message about the dead game birds, which appeared on Sunday, also sparked a number of angry comments from residents.

Unhappy nature lovers described the incident as “disgusting” and “macabre” and expressed shock and revulsion that anyone would kill wild animals.

There was also fury that the dead pheasants had been placed in such a prominent location where young children or people walking in the area would see them.

The Borsdane Friends Group is a team of volunteers which helps maintain and manage the woodland nature reserve under the supervision of the council and its biodiversity officer.

Anyone who knows about the dead pheasants should ring police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.