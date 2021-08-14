Shop worker suffers serious head injury as armed robbers raid four shops
A shop worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries after robbers armed with machetes raided four stores in just minutes.
Police were first called shortly before 9.40am today to a report of two people in balaclavas, who were carrying machetes, threatening staff at a shop on Bradwell Road, Lowton.
Calls were received in the following 15 minutes from stores on Warrington Road in Leigh, and Elliott Street and Green Street, both in Tyldesley, which are believed to have been targeted by the pair.
A male shop worker was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious, but not life-threatening, head injury. One other person suffered minor injuries.
Police officers, supported by specialist resources including the police helicopter, arrested two men - aged 36 and 21 - on suspicion of robbery and they were taken to custody for questioning.
A vehicle believed to have been used in the incidents has been recovered and inquiries suggest it was stolen from Heywood on Friday.
Property thought to have been stolen during the robbery has been found, as well as items of clothing believed to have been worn during the robberies.
Det Ch Inspector Dean Purtill said: "This was a frightening series of four violent incidents that took place earlier today, and it is thanks to first class police work that two suspects have been brought to custody and no further innocent people have been hurt.
"Our officers work relentlessly to help protect the public from incidents like these, and in the rare but frightening occasions that they occur, we will always race to the scene to do what we can to bring an incident to a safe conclusion.
"We have two men we are currently questioning in relation to this incident, but our enquiries are very much ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us with any details they may have that could be relevant to this investigation."
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police via www.gmp.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident 1118 of August 14.
Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
