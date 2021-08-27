Shoplifter spared jail after eight offences is now behind bars
A man who was spare prison for eight shoplifting offences in Leigh last month has now been jailed for 24 weeks after committing three more thefts.
Patrick Moran, 29, of Finley Street, Leigh, appeared in July before Wigan justices to plead guilty to thefts from Home Bargains, Asda, M&S, Sainsbury and Aldi between May and July when items including a TV, batteries, Lynx gifts sets, bottles of gin and a sandwich. Moran also admitted to threatening Jonathan Feu on June 22 and was given a suspended sentence and community punishments. But now he has been back before the bench again to admit targeting Next in Leigh three times over a period of four days, taking beauty products and other goods. He was also ordered to pay the retailer £156 in compensation.
