Shoplifter who targeted Boots store seven times is given another chance by the courts
A serial thief who targeted Boots the Chemist seven times in a matter of weeks to steal £825 worth of cosmetics and toiletries has been spared an immediate jail sentence.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:30 pm
- 1 min read
Scott Hutchinson, 39, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit stealing the products in April and May of this year.
Read More
Read MorePolice probe possible arson attack after blaze on ground floor of Wigan tower bl...
He was given a sentence of eight weeks in custody but it was suspended for 12 months.
Most Popular
Hutchinson must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay the full amount of the goods stolen back to Boots by way of compensation.