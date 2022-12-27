Shoplifting increased in Greater Manchester as cost of living rose even further
Shoplifting increased in Greater Manchester as the cost-of-living crisis ramped up, figures suggest – though police-recorded thefts remain below pre-pandemic levels.
Much of 2022 has been dominated by surging inflation, rising food prices and soaring energy bills, leaving many reassessing how they pay the bills.
Reports suggest the rising cost of living could lead to higher levels of shoplifting, as pay packets are spread more thinly.
Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request reveal Greater Manchester Police recorded 6,972 shoplifting offences between April 1 and August 31.
Although that was a rise of 26.2 per cent compared to 5,523 during the same period last year, the force recorded 7,100 thefts from shops over the same period in 2019 – 128 more.
Across England and Wales, 109,534 shoplifting offences were reported to the 38 police forces which responded to the FOI request – 22 per cent more than last year, but a drop of 17.9 per cent compared to 2019.
Between April and August, 974 (14 per cent) shoplifting crimes resulted in a charge or summons in Greater Manchester, meaning a significant proportion led to no suspect being charged – though 89 had not been assigned an outcome at the time of the request.
Some supermarkets reported they were boosting security due to fears of an increase in shoplifting as household bills rose.
Sabine Goodwin, coordinator of the Independent Food Aid Network, said people were becoming "more and more desperate".
"People are being faced with impossible choices as food insecurity spirals out of control," she said.
"The solution is for the Government to ensure there are direct one-off payments through this winter, as well as the adequacy of social security payments and wages."
But the British Retail Consortium said shoplifting remains a "significant" burden, costing retailers £663m in 2020-21.
Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation, said police-recorded crimes do not represent the whole picture, as some staff were reluctant to report incidents due to "a lack of police response".
The National Police Chiefs' Council’s Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts said: "We are conscious of concerns from business about the potential for increased shoplifting due to the cost-of-living crisis and recognise the important role that policing plays in tackling offenders and supporting retailers in reducing the number of offences committed and in keeping their staff safe."