Sisters admit to being drunk and disorderly at Wigan railway station

Young Wigan sisters have admitted being drunk and disorderly at a town railway station.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Kia Croston, 18, of Westcroft, Platt Bridge, and 22-year-old Tegan Croston of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to making nuisances of themselves at Wigan North Western on October 7 this year.

They were both handed 12-month conditional discharges and ordered to pay £110 each to the courts and a victim services surcharge.