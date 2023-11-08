Sisters admit to being drunk and disorderly at Wigan railway station
Young Wigan sisters have admitted being drunk and disorderly at a town railway station.
Kia Croston, 18, of Westcroft, Platt Bridge, and 22-year-old Tegan Croston of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to making nuisances of themselves at Wigan North Western on October 7 this year.
They were both handed 12-month conditional discharges and ordered to pay £110 each to the courts and a victim services surcharge.