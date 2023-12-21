News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Six-month wait for court hearing for Wigan man accused of assault

A Wigan man who denies assaulting a woman by beating her will have to wait until June for his next court hearing.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Nicky Lomax, 38, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged attack on November 16.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Magistrates' Court on June 20.