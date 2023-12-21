Six-month wait for court hearing for Wigan man accused of assault
A Wigan man who denies assaulting a woman by beating her will have to wait until June for his next court hearing.
Nicky Lomax, 38, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged attack on November 16.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Magistrates' Court on June 20.