Six month wait for Wigan mum's truancy trial
The trial of a Wigan mum who denies failing to prevent her child's truancy has been postponed until the spring.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 07:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nicola Swanton had been due to stand trial before borough justices over an accusation that she did not do enough to ensure her son's regular attendance at Beech Hill Primary School during this year's spring term.
But the case has now been adjourned until March 5.