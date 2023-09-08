News you can trust since 1853
Six month wait for Wigan mum's truancy trial

The trial of a Wigan mum who denies failing to prevent her child's truancy has been postponed until the spring.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 07:13 BST
Nicola Swanton had been due to stand trial before borough justices over an accusation that she did not do enough to ensure her son's regular attendance at Beech Hill Primary School during this year's spring term.

But the case has now been adjourned until March 5.