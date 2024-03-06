Six weeks in prison and restraining order for Wigan man after attack on woman
A Wigan man has been jailed for assaulting a woman.
Kieran Fox, 31, of Lowton Road, Golborne, will spend six weeks behind bars for assaulting a woman by beating her on November 16.
A restraining order was also imposed and he must pay a £154 surcharge.
A charge of assaulting a man on the same day was dismissed when no evidence was offered.