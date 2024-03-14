Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lenny Scott was fatally injured in the incident outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday February 8.

The 33-year-old from Prescot was taken to hospital for serious gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

As part of the investigation, officers carried out two warrants in Liverpool on Tuesday morning (March 12)

Lenny Scott

A 63-year-old woman from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

She was interviewed and later bailed pending further inquiries.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering and was released under investigation.

Two other people, a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman also from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and later released under investigation.

While this warrant was conducted by officers investigating Lenny’s murder the arrests are not directly related.

There have been four previous arrests- all from Liverpool – as part of the investigation.

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 37-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are all on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We have a large investigation team assigned to this case, who are carrying out enquiries throughout the North-West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice.

"We have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as we piece together a full picture of what happened in the hours, days and weeks before and after Lenny’s murder.

“From our ongoing inquiries we now know the gunman left the murder scene outside the gym on Peel Road on an e-bike and headed towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale and then onto Upholland.

“We would continue to ask for people to come forward with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.”

Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1155 of February 9 or submit information or footage via the online portal