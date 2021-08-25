So dangerous: The moment Bolton Wanderers fans throw huge advertising board down the North Stand after Wigan Athletic win cup tie

The advertising board is seen hurtling down the away end

The Bolton fans had been kept behind while the Wigan fans left when the ugly scenes broke out.

One Wigan supporter who witnessed the incident said: "It was dangerous, that could have taken someone's head off. I think it actually hit someone."

Latics won 5-4 on penalties to progress to the next round of the competition in front of 12,000 fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...