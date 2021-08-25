So dangerous: The moment Bolton Wanderers fans throw huge advertising board down the North Stand after Wigan Athletic win cup tie
A section of Bolton fans reacted angrily to Wigan Athletic's dramatic win in the EFL Cup last night, tearing down an advertising board and hurling it down the North Stand at the DW Stadium.
The Bolton fans had been kept behind while the Wigan fans left when the ugly scenes broke out.
One Wigan supporter who witnessed the incident said: "It was dangerous, that could have taken someone's head off. I think it actually hit someone."
Latics won 5-4 on penalties to progress to the next round of the competition in front of 12,000 fans.
