Spared jail: Wigan borough sex offender admits sentence breaches
A Wigan borough sex offender has been given a suspended prison term for breaching the terms of a previous sentence.
Ian Rigby, 65, of Cosworth Close, Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices to admit failing to sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register and breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using a computer with internet access on December 17 when barred from doing so.
He was given a 10-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.
Rigby must also complete a Horizon rehabilitation course for sex offenders.