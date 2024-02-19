Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Roberts, 46, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a Renault Clio while banned, having no insurance at the time and giving a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence which was suspended for a year.

Craig Roberts gave a breathalyser reading that was double the drink-drive limit

Roberts will also be supervised for 12 months during which he must receive alcohol abuse and mental health treatments, and he has been further disqualified from driving for 22 months.