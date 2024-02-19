Spared jail: Wigan road ban flouter caught over the drink-drive limit gets suspended sentence
A banned Wigan motorist who was caught drink-driving has been spared an immediate jail term.
Craig Roberts, 46, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a Renault Clio while banned, having no insurance at the time and giving a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He was given an eight-week prison sentence which was suspended for a year.
Roberts will also be supervised for 12 months during which he must receive alcohol abuse and mental health treatments, and he has been further disqualified from driving for 22 months.
He must also pay £139 to victim services and the court in costs.