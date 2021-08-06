St Helens man wanted for serious assault in Wigan

Ben Devlin

Ben Devlin, 26, is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm that took place in Wigan on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

During the assault, Devlin inflicted serious injuries on two victims and the public are urged not to approach him and to call police immediately if they have information that could assist in locating him.

Devlin is known to have links to the St Helens, Billinge and Haydock areas.