St Helens man wanted for serious assault in Wigan
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from St Helens.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:14 pm
Ben Devlin, 26, is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm that took place in Wigan on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
During the assault, Devlin inflicted serious injuries on two victims and the public are urged not to approach him and to call police immediately if they have information that could assist in locating him.
Devlin is known to have links to the St Helens, Billinge and Haydock areas.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Ben Devlin is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3622 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.